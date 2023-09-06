Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DD, TDG, GL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 11,246 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) options are showing a volume of 2,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

