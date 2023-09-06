Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DD, TDG, GL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 11,246 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) options are showing a volume of 2,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DD options, TDG options, or GL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GULF Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding HCAT
RECN Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.