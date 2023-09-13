Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CWH, TGT, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 10,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.4% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 956,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 60,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 16,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 9,106 contracts, representing approximately 910,600 underlying shares or approximately 94.4% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 3,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, TGT options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

