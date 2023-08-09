Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, VLO, TDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 37,986 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 15,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:
