Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, ENOV, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 30,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV) options are showing a volume of 1,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of ENOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of ENOV. Below is a chart showing ENOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 7,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 730,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
