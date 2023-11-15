Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CTLT, MCK, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), where a total of 21,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 4,371 contracts, representing approximately 437,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,491 contracts, representing approximately 649,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CTLT options, MCK options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of GAMR
UNF Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.