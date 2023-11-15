Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CTLT, MCK, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), where a total of 21,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 4,371 contracts, representing approximately 437,100 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,491 contracts, representing approximately 649,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

