Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSCO, LH, NUE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 76,016 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 935,200 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) options are showing a volume of 2,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 222,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,400 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,407 contracts, representing approximately 740,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, LH options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.