Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, DOW, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 29,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 18,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 6,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, DOW options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.