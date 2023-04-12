Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRUS, DOCU, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total volume of 2,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 293,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 19,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 49,590 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,000 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRUS options, DOCU options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Convertible Preferred Stocks
GFL YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YRIV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.