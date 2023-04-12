Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRUS, DOCU, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total volume of 2,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 293,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 19,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 49,590 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,000 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

