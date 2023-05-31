Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CPRI, NET, OEC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 14,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,600 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 40,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 2,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
And Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC) saw options trading volume of 2,425 contracts, representing approximately 242,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
