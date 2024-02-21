Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CPRI, KALU, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 11,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.5% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,900 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) saw options trading volume of 790 contracts, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of KALU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of KALU. Below is a chart showing KALU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 10,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 2,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,300 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, KALU options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TGNA YTD Return
Funds Holding JPNS
PVR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.