Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CPRI, KALU, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 11,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.5% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,900 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) saw options trading volume of 790 contracts, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of KALU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of KALU. Below is a chart showing KALU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 10,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 2,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,300 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, KALU options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

