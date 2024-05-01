Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COST, GPN, GRMN

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 8,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 4,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, GPN options, or GRMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
