Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COST, GPN, GRMN

May 01, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 10,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $715 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $715 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 8,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 4,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

