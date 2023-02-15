Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CORT, FSR, DHT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total volume of 5,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 558,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.2% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 69,009 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 23,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) options are showing a volume of 25,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.5% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,800 underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORT options, FSR options, or DHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
