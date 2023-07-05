News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COMM, LYV, MU

July 05, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total of 18,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 15,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 9,268 contracts, representing approximately 926,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 94,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COMM options, LYV options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

