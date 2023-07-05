Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COMM, LYV, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total of 18,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 15,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 9,268 contracts, representing approximately 926,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 94,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,600 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COMM options, LYV options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.