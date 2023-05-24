Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, ABNB, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 93,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,600 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 60,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 37,726 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

