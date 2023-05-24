News & Insights

Markets
COIN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, ABNB, ABBV

May 24, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 93,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,600 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 60,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 37,726 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, ABNB options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SJB Historical Stock Prices
 CIC Options Chain
 AMAL shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
ABNB
ABBV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.