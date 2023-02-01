Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COF, TDY, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 19,615 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) options are showing a volume of 963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of TDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of TDY. Below is a chart showing TDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 18,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, TDY options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.