Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COF, BX, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 13,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 15,567 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 7,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 719,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

