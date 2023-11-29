News & Insights

Markets
COF

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COF, BX, ADSK

November 29, 2023 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 13,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 15,567 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 7,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 719,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COF options, BX options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
 ATC shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding ALTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COF
BX
ADSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.