Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COF, BX, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 13,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 15,567 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 7,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 719,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, BX options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
ATC shares outstanding history
Funds Holding ALTS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.