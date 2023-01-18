Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CME, ORCL, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total of 7,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 780,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,600 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 31,496 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 86,683 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CME options, ORCL options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.