Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CLX, RIVN, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 5,119 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 511,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 156,160 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 14,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 53,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLX options, RIVN options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Micron Technology YTD Return
WIFI Price Target
SCLX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.