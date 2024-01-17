News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CLX, RIVN, FCX

January 17, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 5,119 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 511,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 156,160 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 14,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 53,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

