Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CINC, ACIW, IDCC

February 22, 2023 — 04:41 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CinCor Pharma Inc (Symbol: CINC), where a total volume of 3,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 330,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.4% of CINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of CINC. Below is a chart showing CINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

ACI Worldwide Inc (Symbol: ACIW) saw options trading volume of 5,326 contracts, representing approximately 532,600 underlying shares or approximately 95.4% of ACIW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,900 underlying shares of ACIW. Below is a chart showing ACIW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 4,859 contracts, representing approximately 485,900 underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,500 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CINC options, ACIW options, or IDCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

