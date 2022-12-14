Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, EXLS, VIRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total volume of 19,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS) options are showing a volume of 2,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 266,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.9% of EXLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,200 underlying shares of EXLS. Below is a chart showing EXLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) saw options trading volume of 13,065 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 136.3% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,800 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
