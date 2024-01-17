Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, DE, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 4,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 922,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,079 contracts, representing approximately 607,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 10,809 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, DE options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
