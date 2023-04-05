Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHK, DASH, BBIO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total volume of 7,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 797,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 20,801 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) options are showing a volume of 23,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHK options, DASH options, or BBIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
