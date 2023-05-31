News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CGNX, AAL, FIVE

May 31, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), where a total of 3,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 390,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 828,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,400 underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 108,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 18,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 3,225 contracts, representing approximately 322,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

