Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CC, ABG, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), where a total of 4,267 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 426,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 810,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 11,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $595 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:

