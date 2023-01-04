Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, OPRX, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total volume of 1,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.2% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 2,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 262,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.8% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 149,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 50,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

