Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, LAZR, LPSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total volume of 1,298 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 129,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.4% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,300 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 69,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 20,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) options are showing a volume of 4,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of LPSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of LPSN. Below is a chart showing LPSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

