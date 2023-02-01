Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, LAZR, LPSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total volume of 1,298 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 129,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.4% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,300 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 69,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 20,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) options are showing a volume of 4,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of LPSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of LPSN. Below is a chart showing LPSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CACC options, LAZR options, or LPSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of CDEV
EPAM Stock Predictions
Funds Holding ADNT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.