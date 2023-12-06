Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BX, FIS, CHK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 28,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,600 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) options are showing a volume of 57,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 28,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 12,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,000 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
