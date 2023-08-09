News & Insights

Markets
BW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BW, R, ZM

August 09, 2023 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW), where a total volume of 5,026 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 502,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.5% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) options are showing a volume of 4,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.2% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 34,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BW options, R options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BRDG shares outstanding history
 KBNT Average Annual Return
 AES RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BW
R
ZM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.