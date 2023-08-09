Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BW, R, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW), where a total volume of 5,026 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 502,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.5% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) options are showing a volume of 4,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.2% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 34,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BW options, R options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.