Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, CZR, CHGG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 20,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 17,511 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) saw options trading volume of 16,025 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,600 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
