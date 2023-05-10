Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BR, MSFT, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), where a total of 5,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.6% of BR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 561,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of BR. Below is a chart showing BR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 251,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 22,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 44,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BR options, MSFT options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
Institutional Holders of WHLR
BITS Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.