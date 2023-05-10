Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BR, MSFT, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR), where a total of 5,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.6% of BR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 561,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of BR. Below is a chart showing BR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 251,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 22,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 44,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

