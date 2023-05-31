News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BL, EL, OHI

May 31, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total volume of 5,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 18,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,300 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) saw options trading volume of 11,323 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,600 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

