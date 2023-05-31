Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BL, EL, OHI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total volume of 5,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 18,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,300 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) saw options trading volume of 11,323 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,600 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BL options, EL options, or OHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EUMV Historical Stock Prices
BOLD shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CPTA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.