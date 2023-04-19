Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, WAB, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 2,751 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 263,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2350 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 77 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2350 strike highlighted in orange:

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) saw options trading volume of 7,124 contracts, representing approximately 712,400 underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 357,946 contracts, representing approximately 35.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 37,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

