Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, COST, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 4,212 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 421,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2820 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2820 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 20,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 78,118 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 130.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 16,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, COST options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
