Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, CMG, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 9,387 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 938,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 301.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 311,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,966 contracts, representing approximately 596,600 underlying shares or approximately 238.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 608,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 237.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 41,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
