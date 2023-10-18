Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIO, LUV, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), where a total volume of 594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 59,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,300 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 30,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,300 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 12,102 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BIO options, LUV options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
