Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, WDC, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 39,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 24,230 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 344,404 contracts, representing approximately 34.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 31,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, WDC options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Stocks Channel
COR Dividend History
Institutional Holders of GSB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.