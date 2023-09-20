Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, WDC, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 39,352 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 24,230 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 344,404 contracts, representing approximately 34.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 31,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

