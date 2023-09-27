Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, SP, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 103,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 246.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 17,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

SP Plus Corp (Symbol: SP) saw options trading volume of 1,575 contracts, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares or approximately 217.2% of SP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SP. Below is a chart showing SP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 85,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 3,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

