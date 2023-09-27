News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, SP, NFLX

September 27, 2023 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 103,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 246.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 17,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

SP Plus Corp (Symbol: SP) saw options trading volume of 1,575 contracts, representing approximately 157,500 underlying shares or approximately 217.2% of SP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SP. Below is a chart showing SP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 85,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 3,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, SP options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
