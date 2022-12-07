Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, BA, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 3,173 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 146,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 92 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 66,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 4,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 22,201 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

