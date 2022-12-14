Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, AMZN, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 145,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 68 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 929,962 contracts, representing approximately 93.0 million underlying shares or approximately 124.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 46,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 812,455 contracts, representing approximately 81.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 47,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, AMZN options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Consumer Shares
EOLS Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DYNC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.