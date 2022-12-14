Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, AMZN, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 196,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 145,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 68 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 929,962 contracts, representing approximately 93.0 million underlying shares or approximately 124.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 46,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 812,455 contracts, representing approximately 81.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 47,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

