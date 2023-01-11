Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, UAL, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 62,544 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 236.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 24,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 86,814 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 104.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 604,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:
