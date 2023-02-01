Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXL, SITM, MET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL), where a total of 4,045 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 404,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 825,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,200 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
SiTime Corp (Symbol: SITM) options are showing a volume of 1,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of SITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of SITM. Below is a chart showing SITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 17,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
