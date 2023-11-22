Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, LRCX, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 43,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 199.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 11,524 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 118.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 26,316 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, LRCX options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.