Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, LLY, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 20,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 16,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 3,506 contracts, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
