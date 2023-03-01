Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ARNC, COIN, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC), where a total volume of 7,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 755,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of ARNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,700 underlying shares of ARNC. Below is a chart showing ARNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 131,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 8,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 27,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

