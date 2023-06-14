Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ARCB, SG, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), where a total volume of 2,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 240,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.3% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) options are showing a volume of 12,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,100 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 14,614 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
