Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APO, ASO, NCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 26,094 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 15,040 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 1,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,800 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) saw options trading volume of 8,735 contracts, representing approximately 873,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APO options, ASO options, or NCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

