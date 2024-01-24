News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ANIP, GME, ZS

January 24, 2024 — 03:37 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP), where a total volume of 1,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 100,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.5% of ANIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ANIP. Below is a chart showing ANIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 27,284 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 4,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,900 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 12,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

