Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, NOW, VMW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 12,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 12,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 5,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142.60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142.60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANET options, NOW options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
