Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, ABBV, ASAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 10,002 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 25,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 914,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 12,794 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, ABBV options, or ASAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.