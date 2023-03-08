Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, MET, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 11,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 18,670 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 12,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
